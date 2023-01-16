Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.89. 43,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

