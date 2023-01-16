Chainbing Price Up 11.9% This Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00006684 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $710.56 million and $7,935.55 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

