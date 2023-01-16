CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 718.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth $2,606,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $37.13 on Monday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57.

