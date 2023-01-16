CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10.

