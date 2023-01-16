CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,810 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 2.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

