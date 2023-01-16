CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

SPGI stock opened at $366.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.24. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $434.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.