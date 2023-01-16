CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $114.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $127.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.