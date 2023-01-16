CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20,184.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

