CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,619,946 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.79% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $112.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

