CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,815,451 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $150.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

