CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

