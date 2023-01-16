CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 443 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,347,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 170,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $64.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

