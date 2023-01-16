Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.29.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$25.64. 747,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,645. The company has a market cap of C$49.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$17.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.