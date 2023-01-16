CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.51 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $81.51 million and $4.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00044454 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00233916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09929068 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,432,328.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.