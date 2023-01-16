CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Head-To-Head Comparison

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares SHF and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SHF
|N/A
|17.10%
|1.82%
|CCUR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SHF
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|CCUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
SHF currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 753.66%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than CCUR.
Risk and Volatility
SHF has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 438.95, indicating that its share price is 43,795% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SHF and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SHF
|N/A
|N/A
|$1.25 million
|N/A
|N/A
|CCUR
|$5.87 million
|N/A
|$12.23 million
|N/A
|N/A
CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.
Summary
SHF beats CCUR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SHF
SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.
About CCUR
CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.
