C&C Group (LON:CCR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of CCR traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.01). The company had a trading volume of 496,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,431. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 141.25 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.60 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.47. The company has a market capitalization of £648.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,100.00.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

