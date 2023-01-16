Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

