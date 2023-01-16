CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $69.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $116.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

