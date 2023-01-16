CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) President & Ceo Purchases $501,255.60 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) President & Ceo William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CarMax Stock Down 2.8 %

KMX stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $116.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

