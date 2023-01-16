Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 16,160.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,035.33.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $27.78. 44,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,044. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.