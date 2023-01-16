Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJ. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJ traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,893. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.04. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$179.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares in the company, valued at C$26,715,879.60. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.