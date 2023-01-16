CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,024 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.