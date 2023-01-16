CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $213.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $229.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,596 shares of company stock valued at $12,921,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

