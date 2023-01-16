CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

