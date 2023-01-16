CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

