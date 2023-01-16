CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

