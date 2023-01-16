CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,008 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

