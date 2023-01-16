CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 97,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of STWD opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.56%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

