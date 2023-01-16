Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About Cannabis Sativa
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.