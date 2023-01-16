Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.