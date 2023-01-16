Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and $37.70 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.47 or 0.30187450 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00767152 BTC.

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars.

