BTIG Research Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,245.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.7 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,082.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $908.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $874.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

