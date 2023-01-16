Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $74.08

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RCI opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after buying an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,043,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,517,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,807,000 after purchasing an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,910,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $234,937,000 after purchasing an additional 57,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

