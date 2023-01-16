Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,787. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

