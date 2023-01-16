Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) PT at $68.08

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.