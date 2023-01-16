Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 740 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 830 ($10.11) to GBX 740 ($9.02) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.45) to GBX 920 ($11.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,050 ($12.79) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Britvic Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BTVCY opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.
Britvic Increases Dividend
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
