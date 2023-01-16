Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Shares Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) by 381.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

BTWNU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.