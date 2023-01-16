Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Shares Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) by 381.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bridgetown Stock Performance
BTWNU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $10.13.
Bridgetown Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgetown (BTWNU)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.