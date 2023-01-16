Bridge Oracle 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.41 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 89.1% against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $2.41 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00428314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.06 or 0.30064520 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00780760 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

