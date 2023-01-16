Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 32,258 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 3.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $130,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Shares of CI traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.21. The company had a trading volume of 71,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,044. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.