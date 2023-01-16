Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up approximately 1.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.39% of Textron worth $47,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Textron by 67.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.25. 36,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

