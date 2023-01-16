Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 121,589 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,410,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,589 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $61,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 363,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,167. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

