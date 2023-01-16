Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 35,675 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,675 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up about 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.82% of Amdocs worth $85,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 262.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $89.51. 39,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

