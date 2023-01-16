BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BPER Banca from €1.60 ($1.72) to €1.70 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of BPXXY remained flat at $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. BPER Banca has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.