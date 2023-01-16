BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $46.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $49.84.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after purchasing an additional 234,998 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

