Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $79.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.41.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
In related news, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $85.67.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
