BlueArk (BRK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.77 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $41.77 million and $535,390.42 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00128801 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $392,277.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

