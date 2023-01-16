Blockearth (BLET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.50 Million

Blockearth (BLET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Blockearth has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $1.61 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockearth

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.16052136 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

