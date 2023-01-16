Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of BMAQR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 51,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
