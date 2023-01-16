Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Lane Generational LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for 6.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

SQ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 256,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,762,483 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

