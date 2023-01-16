Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Down 0.0 %

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.04. 217,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,611. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

