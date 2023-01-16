Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.04 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock valued at $180,412,256. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

